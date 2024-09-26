Giant panda pair arrives in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 13:07, September 26, 2024

HONG KONG, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A pair of giant pandas gifted by the central government to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of China arrived at the Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday morning.

They will be sent to Ocean Park Hong Kong for health checks and quarantine, and will spend time there to adapt to the new environment. The pair, named An An and Ke Ke, is the third pair of giant pandas the HKSAR has received as gifts from the central government.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)