Feature: Arrival of giant panda pair sparks celebrations in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:21, September 27, 2024

Giant panda An An is unloaded from the plane at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 26, 2024. A pair of giant pandas gifted by the central government to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of China arrived at the Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday morning. At around 13:00 p.m., the pandas were driven to Ocean Park Hong Kong witnessed by dozens of local fans waving panda-shaped balloons and cardboard cutouts. They will spend time in quarantine and adapt to the new environment before their scheduled public debut in December.(Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

HONG KONG, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A pair of giant pandas gifted by the central government to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of China arrived here Thursday, sparking celebrations among panda lovers.

The pair's arrival was also adding festive mood to the city prior to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1.

"We are more than happy to welcome the pair of the energetic giant pandas at this joyful time," said Chan Kwok-ki, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, at a welcome ceremony at Hong Kong International Airport.

In the transport crate, the two five-year-olds appeared active. Male panda An An held up a paw from time to time as if saying hello to the new home, while female Ke Ke sniffed around. They departed earlier Thursday from Southwest China's Sichuan Province.

At around 13:00 p.m., the pair were driven to Ocean Park Hong Kong witnessed by dozens of local fans waving panda-shaped balloons and cardboard cutouts.

"The beloved pandas are finally here. I hope they will be happy in Hong Kong," one said.

Under the joint care of experts from Sichuan and Ocean Park Hong Kong, the pair will spend time in quarantine and adapt to the new environment before their scheduled public debut in December.

A keeper from Ocean Park Hong Kong has been in Sichuan since July for the pandas to get used to his voice, scent and presence. The vet with the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda who accompanied the two pandas on their trip is expected to work in Hong Kong for two to three months to help the pandas fully adapt to the new environment.

Ocean Park Hong Kong has set up climbing frames for the lively pair, among other upgrades to their residence. Fresh bamboo leaves harvested from a farm in South China's Guangzhou City will become their staple diet.

An An and Ke Ke were the third pair of giant pandas the HKSAR has received as gifts from the central government. Together with the previous pair gifted to the HKSAR in 2007 and their twin cubs born on Aug. 15, Hong Kong now houses six giant pandas.

At the news on the two comers in July, Hong Kong has since then held a series of events, including light shows, gourmet fairs and exhibitions, as warm-ups for greeting them.

Giant panda images are ubiquitous in the streets of Hong Kong, with three pandas built with over 40,000 Lego pieces, a giant panda statue standing two meters tall, panda-themed flags festooning the streets and buses painted with giant pandas. Ocean Park Hong Kong said it was developing panda-themed paraphernalia.

The HKSAR government will organize more activities in the next two to three months, including a public event to come up with new names for the pair.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)