China's Chongqing seeks input from global entrepreneurs on opening-up, development

Xinhua) 13:05, September 29, 2024

CHONGQING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Business leaders from Fortune 500 and multinational corporations convened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Friday to discuss opening-up and development strategies with local government officials.

A total of 17 attendees contributed insights during the 18th Annual Meeting of the Chongqing Mayor's International Economic Advisory Council, addressing key issues such as enhancing smart manufacturing capabilities, exploring green industrial development, expanding market access, and fostering the exchange of leading technologies.

This year, the council announced the addition of two new advisory members. Since its inception in 2006, the council has grown to include 38 overseas companies spanning such sectors as commerce and trade, energy supply, finance, insurance, and information technology.

"Chongqing listens to global voices through this channel, while we contribute ideas and suggestions for the city's social, economic and industrial development," Wu Shengbo, vice president of Ford Motor Company, said during the meeting.

He noted that the municipal government has translated the council's suggestions into policies and measures that boost social vitality, and that this approach has strengthened the confidence and commitment of companies in their development in Chongqing.

Over the past 18 years, the advisory panel has submitted more than 1,000 recommendations to the local government, helping to address issues that foreign investors face in the local market.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)