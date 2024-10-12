View of section of Yellow River in NW China
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows the view of a section of the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows migratory birds flying over a section of the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows migratory birds living near a section of the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows migratory birds flying over a section of the Yellow River in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
