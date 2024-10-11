We Are China

Water level of Sanmenxia Reservoir reaches 312 meters

Ecns.cn) 14:08, October 11, 2024

Aerial view of the Sanmenxia Water Control Project in central China's Henan Province, Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ji Qiuye)

Sanmenxia Reservoir completed water storage to 312 meters. It is the first large water conservation project on the Yellow River.

