Water level of Sanmenxia Reservoir reaches 312 meters
Aerial view of the Sanmenxia Water Control Project in central China's Henan Province, Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ji Qiuye)
Sanmenxia Reservoir completed water storage to 312 meters. It is the first large water conservation project on the Yellow River.
