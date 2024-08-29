Aerial view of mudflats of Yellow River Delta in Dongying, China's Shandong
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2024 shows a view of the mudflats of the Yellow River Delta in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2024 shows a view of the mudflats of the Yellow River Delta in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2024 shows a view of the mudflats of the Yellow River Delta in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2024 shows a view of the mudflats of the Yellow River Delta in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2024 shows a view of the mudflats of the Yellow River Delta in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2024 shows a view of the mudflats of the Yellow River Delta in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.