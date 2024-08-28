Scenery of Yellow River in Ningxia
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Qingtongxia City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 7, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Zhongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Qingtongxia City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi stresses Yellow River basin ecological conservation, high-quality development
- Scenery of paddy fields along Yellow River in Yinchuan, NW China
- Senior Chinese legislator stresses promoting Yellow River ecological protection
- Villagers by Yellow River embrace new life
- Spring scene along the Yellow River
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.