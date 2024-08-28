Scenery of Yellow River in Ningxia

Xinhua) 08:52, August 28, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Qingtongxia City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 7, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Zhongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Qingtongxia City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 10, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Litong District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A drone photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, Ningxia has attached great importance to the protection and management of the Yellow River. The region has stepped up efforts to improve the ecological environment in the watershed areas of the river. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

