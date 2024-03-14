Home>>
Spring scene along the Yellow River
(People's Daily App) 16:48, March 14, 2024
As the temperature rises, the ice in the Yellow River Basin in Inner Mongolia has started to gradually melt. Various birds have been gathering on the ice surface of the wetlands to sing freely.
