Scenery of paddy fields along Yellow River in Yinchuan, NW China

Xinhua) 09:07, June 03, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows the paddy fields along the Yellow River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. This rice planting season has drawn to an end. Abundant supply of water and sunshine in June injects extra vigor into these newly planted seedlings. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

