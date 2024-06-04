Scenery of Yellow River in Yinchuan, NW China

Xinhua) 08:22, June 04, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Yellow River, China's second-largest river after the Yangtze, is dubbed the "mother river." In recent years, continued efforts have been made to protect its ecology, as vitality has returned to the Yellow River basin in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a bridge over the Yellow River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Yellow River, China's second-largest river after the Yangtze, is dubbed the "mother river." In recent years, continued efforts have been made to protect its ecology, as vitality has returned to the Yellow River basin in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows an expo park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Yellow River, China's second-largest river after the Yangtze, is dubbed the "mother river." In recent years, continued efforts have been made to protect its ecology, as vitality has returned to the Yellow River basin in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

