Scenery of Yellow River in Yinchuan, NW China
An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Yellow River, China's second-largest river after the Yangtze, is dubbed the "mother river." In recent years, continued efforts have been made to protect its ecology, as vitality has returned to the Yellow River basin in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows the mudflats of the Yellow River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Yellow River, China's second-largest river after the Yangtze, is dubbed the "mother river." In recent years, continued efforts have been made to protect its ecology, as vitality has returned to the Yellow River basin in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Yellow River, China's second-largest river after the Yangtze, is dubbed the "mother river." In recent years, continued efforts have been made to protect its ecology, as vitality has returned to the Yellow River basin in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Yellow River, China's second-largest river after the Yangtze, is dubbed the "mother river." In recent years, continued efforts have been made to protect its ecology, as vitality has returned to the Yellow River basin in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows the mudflats of the Yellow River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Yellow River, China's second-largest river after the Yangtze, is dubbed the "mother river." In recent years, continued efforts have been made to protect its ecology, as vitality has returned to the Yellow River basin in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a bridge over the Yellow River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Yellow River, China's second-largest river after the Yangtze, is dubbed the "mother river." In recent years, continued efforts have been made to protect its ecology, as vitality has returned to the Yellow River basin in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Yellow River, China's second-largest river after the Yangtze, is dubbed the "mother river." In recent years, continued efforts have been made to protect its ecology, as vitality has returned to the Yellow River basin in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows an expo park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Yellow River, China's second-largest river after the Yangtze, is dubbed the "mother river." In recent years, continued efforts have been made to protect its ecology, as vitality has returned to the Yellow River basin in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows the mudflats of the Yellow River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Yellow River, China's second-largest river after the Yangtze, is dubbed the "mother river." In recent years, continued efforts have been made to protect its ecology, as vitality has returned to the Yellow River basin in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 30, 2024 shows a section of the Yellow River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Yellow River, China's second-largest river after the Yangtze, is dubbed the "mother river." In recent years, continued efforts have been made to protect its ecology, as vitality has returned to the Yellow River basin in Ningxia. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of paddy fields along Yellow River in Yinchuan, NW China
- Senior Chinese legislator stresses promoting Yellow River ecological protection
- Villagers by Yellow River embrace new life
- Spring scene along the Yellow River
- In pics: migratory birds flying over Yellow River in Ningxia
- Whooper swans migrate to overwinter along Yellow River
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.