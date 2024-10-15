Traditional village in S China turns tourist attraction, hot spot for study tours

Xinhua) 10:00, October 15, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Nalu Village in Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 9, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 9, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A teacher and her students visit the site of an ancient school at Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 10, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A teacher and her students visit the site of an ancient school at Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 10, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A teacher instructs students to make fans at Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 10, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A teacher and her students visit an ancient house at Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 10, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A villager walks in an alley at Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 9, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Nalu Village at sunset in Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 9, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Villagers trim vegetables at Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 10, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Tourists walk in an alley at Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 10, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A tourist poses for photos at an alley at Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 10, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows a villager walking along an alley at Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 9, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 9, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows fields at Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 9, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A villager packs homemade rice wine at Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 9, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Tourists dance at an ancient house at Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 10, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows a tourist dancing at an ancient house at Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 10, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows a villager walking along an alley at Nalu Village of Xiangzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 9, 2024.

Home to unique ancient dwellings established during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) along with profound cultural legacies, Nalu Village also boasts many kinds of specialty food made with conventional techniques. Included in the first batch of traditional villages under state protection in 2012, Nalu is now turning itself into a tourist attraction and a hot spot for study tours. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)