A glimpse of fields landscape in Sicun Town, S China's Guangxi
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows fields in Sicun Town of Xiangzhou County in Laibin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As a key grain production base in Guangxi, Xiangzhou County's grain sown area reached over 460,000 mu (about 30,667 hectares) in 2024, and the grain output is expected to surpass 160,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
