EnchantingGuangxi | Guangxi, a Chinese paragon of ethnic solidarity

Xinhua) 16:00, September 17, 2024

NANNING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is home to 56 ethnic groups. The 55 ethnic minorities collectively number 125 million, accounting for nearly one-tenth of the national total.

Among the 31 provincial regions on the Chinese mainland, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a sub-tropical region known for its picturesque landscape and diverse culture, boasts the largest population of ethnic minorities in China, which accounts for 37.6 percent of the region's total permanent population. Despite its demographic diversity, the region where 12 native ethnic groups coexist in harmony has risen as a paragon of ethnic solidarity.

The posters below show some portraits of native ethnic groups living in Guangxi.

