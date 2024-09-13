Exhibition displaying farmer paintings kicks off in Liuzhou, S China
Visitors view paintings created by farmer artists from Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County at an exhibition in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. An exhibition displaying farmer paintings kicked off here Thursday. In Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County of Liuzhou, more than 600 farmer artists are engaged in the painting industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
Visitors view paintings created by farmer artists from Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County at an exhibition in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024.
This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2024 shows a painting created by farmer artist from Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County at an exhibition in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2024 shows a painting created by farmer artist from Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County at an exhibition in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Farmer artist Rong Xuelian works on a painting at a workshop in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2024.
Visitors view paintings created by farmer artists from Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County at an exhibition in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024.
Farmer artists Chen Meimei (L) and Rong Xuelian work on a painting at a workshop in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2024.
Farmer artist Chen Meimei works on a painting at a workshop in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2024.
