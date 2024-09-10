We Are China

Cloud-shrouded terraced fields in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 15:00, September 10, 2024

Landscape of the cloud-shrouded terraced fields after a rain forms a poetic image in Longsheng County of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Pan Zhiyang)

