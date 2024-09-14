Pic story: inheritor of Grand Song of Dong ethnic group in Guangxi

Local people and tourists make toasts during a banquet in Chengyang Eight Villages in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

As the most populous county for the Dong ethnic group in China, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County is renowned for the colorful culture of the Dong ethnic group. Chengyang Eight Villages, a 5A or top-level tourist attraction in the county, well preserves the traditional culture of Dong people in terms of architecture, folk arts and lifestyles.

The Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group boasts a rich history as a unique form of a folk chorus performed without the aid of musical instruments or a lead singer. Through its beautiful melody, the choir conveys different stories, emotions and insightful lyrics. It was inscribed on the World Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2009.

In recent years, with the development of rural tourism and better infrastructure, an increasing number of tourists have visited the village to relish the enchanting performances of the grand song.

Wu Chunyue, 37, an inheritor of Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group, has been working on the innovation of the choir by integrating traditional musical instruments with modern music elements and innovating performance forms. Besides, Wu always does farm work and communicates with local villagers and tourists to obtain inspiration from life. Her efforts have drawn more and more attention from young audience to get to the culture of the Dong ethnic group.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2024 shows a view of Chengyang Eight Villages in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Wu Chunyue (1st L, front) learns Dong embroidery making in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Wu Chunyue airs rice in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Wu Chunyue (1st R) serves tourists with oil tea in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Wu Chunyue (C) and local people sing songs to welcome tourists before a banquet in Chengyang Eight Villages in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Tourists enjoy folk customs performance of the Dong ethnic group in Chengyang Eight Villages in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Wu Chunyue (4th L, front) and local people perform Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group to express gratitude to tourists attending a banquet in Chengyang Eight Villages in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People of the Dong ethnic group prepare a banquet for tourists in Chengyang Eight Villages in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Wu Chunyue (C, front) and local people perform Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group to welcome tourists before a banquet in Chengyang Eight Villages in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Wu Chunyue (1st R, front) prepares a banquet for tourists in Chengyang Eight Villages in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Wu Chunyue (C) picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People of the Dong ethnic group present liquor to tourists in a ceremonial way in Chengyang Eight Villages in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Wu Chunyue (C) teaches tourists to sing a toast song of the Dong ethnic group during a banquet in Chengyang Eight Villages in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Wu Chunyue (1st L, front) talks with tourists at a teahouse in Chengyang Eight Villages in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Wu Chunyue experiences Dong embroidery making in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

