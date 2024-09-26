Most popular Vietnamese, Guangxi, and Xinjiang specialty products unveiled

People's Daily Online) 14:37, September 26, 2024

The results of a vote for the most popular specialty products from Vietnam, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region among consumers are announced at the 2024 China-ASEAN Silk Road (Cross-Border) E-commerce Open Cooperation Promotion Event in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the event organizer)

The Department of Commerce of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region initiated a vote for the most popular specialty products from Vietnam, Guangxi, and Xinjiang among consumers. The results of the vote were announced at the 2024 China-ASEAN Silk Road (Cross-Border) E-commerce Open Cooperation Promotion Event held in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, on Sept. 24.

Cashews, mung bean cakes, and coconut candies from Vietnam, luosifen (river snail rice noodles), sea duck eggs, and buffalo milk from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and milk powder, common plums, and roasted walnuts from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, made it on the list of the most popular specialty products among consumers.

In addition to the products mentioned above, Vietnamese specialty products on the list also included durian cakes, dried jackfruit, and coffee.

Orah mandarins, mangoes, and Liubao tea from Guangxi, as well as Xinjiang's red dates, nuts, and Aksu apples, were also listed among the most popular specialty products.

The Department of Commerce of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region said it will continue to optimize and upgrade the cross-border e-commerce ecosystem and industrial chains and build a high-level cooperation and promotion platform for e-commerce that benefits China and ASEAN countries.

