Autumn scenery of Sandu Town in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:43, October 08, 2024

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 7, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of a village in Sandu Town of Liujiang District, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 7, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of a village in Sandu Town of Liujiang District, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 7, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of a village in Sandu Town of Liujiang District, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 7, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of a village in Sandu Town of Liujiang District, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 7, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of a village in Sandu Town of Liujiang District, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)