Cruising the Lijiang River

(People's Daily App) 15:03, October 12, 2024

Visitors flocked to the Lijiang River to admire the breathtaking karst mountain and river views in Yangshuo county, Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, during the seven-day National Day holiday.

