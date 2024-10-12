Home>>
Cruising the Lijiang River
(People's Daily App) 15:03, October 12, 2024
Visitors flocked to the Lijiang River to admire the breathtaking karst mountain and river views in Yangshuo county, Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, during the seven-day National Day holiday.
