Visa-free policy boosts tourists' footfalls

By Mario Cavolo

The remarkable surge in the number of foreign visitors to China over the past months shows the Chinese government's 144-hour visa-free transit policy for nationals of 54 countries is a brilliant move for several reasons. The introduction of this policy as a friendly way of opening up the country to the outside world has not only increased overseas tourists' footfalls in China but also given foreigners a wonderful opportunity to experience the country's rich culture and history.

I excitedly tell friends visiting me in Shenyang, Liaoning province, about the many wonders to visit in and around the city, and other parts of Liaoning. Few foreigners realize how central this northeast region of China is to China's history. This is the land of origin of the last ruling dynasty, the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The Revolution of 1911 brought an end to the Qing Dynasty and, along with it, about 2,000 years of imperial rule. The People's Republic of China was founded 38 years later, in 1949.

Besides the stunning countryside, some of the world's finest ice wine vineyards, and relics of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) are found in Northeast China.

Of course, China's other regions and cities offer their own unique history and culture, and breathtaking landscapes and natural sceneries. These are but only a few wonders that foreign tourists can experience.

The 144-hour visa-free transit policy means that if you are making a stop in China while on your way to another country or destination, and if you are a national of any of the 54 designated countries, you can avail of the policy at 37 ports across China, and stay in the country for up to six days without a visa. The policy covers major Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu, making it easier for tourists to explore a variety of "can't miss" tourist spots along the way.

One of the most compelling aspects of the policy is the spread of authentic stories about China through travelers' postings on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, and even foreigners' accounts on Chinese social media platforms such as Bilibili, Douyin, and Weibo.

From visiting the Great Wall to indulging in culinary adventures in bustling cities but also the countryside, these personal accounts have painted a vivid picture of the real China, which can be considered one of the greatest achievements of the policy. Travelers have praised the Chinese people's hospitality, traditional Chinese culture, and modern infrastructure. These stories have resonated with audiences worldwide, giving lies to the anti-China propaganda circulating in Western media and society.

Despite the ridiculous accusations by some people that the tourists praising China and the Chinese people are "paid propagandists", the foreign travelers have continued to post wonderful stories about China on social media. Those critics and skeptics, too, should visit China to experience firsthand how incredibly safe Chinese cities are. And I'm sure, they too will be overwhelmed by the hospitality and amiability of the Chinese people.

When tourists share their experiences of other countries, they are rarely, if ever, accused of having ulterior motives. But if they share their experiences of China, they are branded "propagandists" Such double standard is reprehensible.

The reality is that the 144-hour visa-free transit policy has provided an opportunity for people across the world to hear stories about China from foreign visitors via their posting on social media platforms.

As someone with a Chinese family and who has lived in China for 25 years, I feel proud when I see our foreign friends sharing the real story about China.

Yet traveling can be taxing and stressful, especially if you are visiting a country where the language barrier could make communication difficult. So people visiting China, after they land at any of the 37 designated ports, should simply approach the dedicated visa-free transit counter at the ports, present their documents, and explain that they are applying for the 144-hour visa-free transit.

China's visa-free entry policy is a masterstroke in international relations and an innovative and traveler-friendly way of boosting the tourism sector, as well as expanding people-to-people exchanges and improving mutual understanding.

Whether it's exploring ancient temples, countryside farms or villages, or enjoying world-class shopping in dream-like malls, visitors leave China with a deeper appreciation of the country's contributions to the global community.

The author is a non-resident senior fellow at the Center for China & Globalization.

