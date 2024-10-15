Stunning night views of fishing light-dotted lake in Longyang Gorge, NW China's Qinghai

October 15, 2024

Photo shows a breathtaking night view of fishing light-dotted Longyang Lake in Longyang Gorge, Gonghe county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Longyang Gorge located in the upper reaches of China's Yellow River presents a picturesque scene with its fishing light-dotted rippling lake surface and the interplay of lake reflections and mountain shadows.

As night falls, scattered fishing lights illuminate the surface of Longyang Lake, an artificial lake nestled in Longyang Gorge, Gonghe county, northwest China's Qinghai Province, resembling a galaxy and creating a serene and beautiful scene.

Longyang Gorge spans 33 kilometers, with granite cliffs on both sides rising nearly 200 meters tall, making it an excellent site for building hydropower stations like the Longyang Gorge Hydropower Station that is located there. It is the first large-scale cascade power station on the upper reaches of the Yellow River.

The clear and unpolluted water of Longyang Lake, also known as the Longyang Gorge Reservoir, has made the lake an ideal location for green aquaculture. Local fishermen have taken advantage of this by engaging in fishing activities on the lake.

In recent years, while attaching great importance to ecological protection, the local government has promoted the integrated development of the agricultural, cultural, and tourism industries based on the area's rich fishery and cultural tourism resources.

Autumn is the best season to enjoy the views of fishing lights in Longyang Gorge. With cool weather, fresh air, and a calm lake surface at night, the fishing lights look even more beautiful.

Visitors can take a boat ride on the lake to experience the charm of the fishing lights up close or camp by the lake, gazing at the starry sky and appreciating the interwoven beauty of fishing lights and starlight.

