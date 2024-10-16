We Are China

Mist-shrouded Lushan Xihai scenic spot in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 14:05, October 16, 2024

Mist-shrouded Lushan Xihai offers wonder of the nature in Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

Covering an area of 308 square kilometers, Lushan Xihai scenic spot is dotted with more than 8,000 islands, boasting of pure air and water quality.

