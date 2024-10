Harmonious rural landscapes on display in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 16:31, October 09, 2024

Photo shows beautiful sceneries at Xiaojiang village, Jishui county, Ji'an city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

At Xiaojiang village, Jishui county, Ji'an city, east China's Jiangxi Province, rows of houses, farmlands, rivers and trees together created a colorful countryside picture.

In recent years, Jishui county has adhered to the philosophy of putting ecology first and green development. Through leveraging local superior ecological and tourism resources, the county has integrated agricultural, cultural and tourism industries, actively developing leisure sightseeing agriculture and old village tourism. In this way, local residents gain more job opportunities, contributing to rural revitalization.

