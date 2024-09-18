We Are China

In pics: The stunning shoreline in E China's Jiangxi

Xinhua) 15:23, September 18, 2024

The Jiujiang urban section of the Yangtze River National Culture Park is bustling with boats, offering a picturesque view. (People's Daily Online/ Zhu Haipeng)

Recently, the Jiujiang urban section of the Yangtze River National Culture Park has been bustling with boats, offering a picturesque view.

In a commitment to prioritizing ecological conservation and green development, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, has undertaken the task of upgrading and transforming the 11-kilometer shoreline along Binjiang Road.

The Jiujiang urban section of the Yangtze River National Culture Park connects renowned landmarks, such as the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, Pipa Pavilion, Suojiang Tower and Xunyang Tower, creating a harmonious landscape along the Yangtze River.

This project not only highlights the cultural essence of Jiujiang along the Yangtze River, but has also become a magnet for numerous visitors.

(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)

