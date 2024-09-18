In pics: The stunning shoreline in E China's Jiangxi
The Jiujiang urban section of the Yangtze River National Culture Park is bustling with boats, offering a picturesque view. (People's Daily Online/ Zhu Haipeng)
Recently, the Jiujiang urban section of the Yangtze River National Culture Park has been bustling with boats, offering a picturesque view.
In a commitment to prioritizing ecological conservation and green development, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, has undertaken the task of upgrading and transforming the 11-kilometer shoreline along Binjiang Road.
The Jiujiang urban section of the Yangtze River National Culture Park connects renowned landmarks, such as the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, Pipa Pavilion, Suojiang Tower and Xunyang Tower, creating a harmonious landscape along the Yangtze River.
This project not only highlights the cultural essence of Jiujiang along the Yangtze River, but has also become a magnet for numerous visitors.
(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)
The Jiujiang urban section of the Yangtze River National Culture Park is bustling with boats, offering a picturesque view. (People's Daily Online/ Zhu Haipeng)
The Jiujiang urban section of the Yangtze River National Culture Park is bustling with boats, offering a picturesque view. (People's Daily Online/ Zhu Haipeng)
The Jiujiang urban section of the Yangtze River National Culture Park is bustling with boats, offering a picturesque view. (People's Daily Online/ Zhu Haipeng)
The Jiujiang urban section of the Yangtze River National Culture Park is bustling with boats, offering a picturesque view. (People's Daily Online/ Zhu Haipeng)
The Jiujiang urban section of the Yangtze River National Culture Park is bustling with boats, offering a picturesque view. (People's Daily Online/ Zhu Haipeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Villagers dry agricultural products in county of Yichun, E China
- Eastern China village takes flight in birding boom
- Highway-railway bridge in China's Jiangxi boosts regional development
- In pics: colorful rural view unfolds in E China’s Jiangxi
- Chinese inland province aims to regain historical glory through high-quality development
- Trending in China | Pingxiang flowers and fruits
- Historic east China city thrives by leveraging cultural heritage, global trade
- Stunning view near expressway in E China’s Jiangxi
- Repairs to Dongting Lake dike completed after late-night effort
- Wuyuan County in E China makes efforts to promote rural tourism
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.