In pics: colorful rural view unfolds in E China’s Jiangxi
Aerial photo shows the colorful rural landscape in Fenghuang village of Nanchang county, Nanchang city, capital of east China’s Jiangxi Province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)
Rows of houses, greenhouses, village roads and lush forests in Fenghuang village of Nanchang county, Nanchang city, capital of east China’s Jiangxi Province have together created a beautiful and colorful painting-like countryside.
In recent years, Nanchang county has focused on improving living environments, enhancing infrastructure, and nurturing new farmers as part of its beautiful countryside development initiatives.
The county has deepened reforms in agriculture and rural affairs, prioritizing the growth of village-level collective economies as a key driver for the comprehensive revitalization of rural areas. This has led to the emergence of new tourism models such as suburban vacations, specialty farm restaurants, and guesthouses, which have invigorated the economic growth of village collectives. As a result, the county has charted a new path for rural development characterized by ecological beauty, thriving industries, and effective governance.
