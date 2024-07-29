Home>>
Trending in China | Pingxiang flowers and fruits
(People's Daily App) 15:58, July 29, 2024
From citrus peels to edible roots, Pingxiang, East China's Jiangxi Province is famed for its traditional flower-and-fruit snacks. Watch to learn how these snacks are made.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
