Trending in China | Pingxiang flowers and fruits

(People's Daily App) 15:58, July 29, 2024

From citrus peels to edible roots, Pingxiang, East China's Jiangxi Province is famed for its traditional flower-and-fruit snacks. Watch to learn how these snacks are made.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

