Chinese government to employ 7,000 retired teachers to work in rural areas this year

Xinhua) 14:58, August 03, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government plans to employ 7,000 retired teachers to work in the country's underdeveloped areas this year, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Education on Friday.

The recruitment drive is part of an action plan the government launched in 2018 to enhance the quality of rural education by employing retired teachers to work in rural areas.

According to the statement, the drive will be geared mainly at retired principals, teaching research staff and experienced teachers aged up to 65. Teaching professionals recruited under the plan will work at schools in counties, towns and rural areas in ethnic minority communities, and in border areas, remote areas and other areas that lack education resources.

More than 20,000 retired primary and middle school teachers had been recruited under the action plan by November 2023, according to the ministry.

