China's political advisors discuss layout for rural infrastructure, public services

Xinhua) 15:44, July 12, 2024

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held a biweekly consultation session on Friday to discuss the layout for rural infrastructure and public services.

The session was presided over by Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang called on political advisors to delve deep into the frontlines and grassroots levels of rural areas and expand their research horizons and depth, to put forward more targeted and operational suggestions and promote the implementation of established policies.

Ten political advisors and a grassroot representative made their remarks at the session. They concurred that the country should coordinate a new type of urbanization and comprehensive rural revitalization, as well as urban and rural infrastructure planning.

Efforts should be made to develop rural infrastructure, public services and rural healthcare services, optimize the layout of the rural public cultural spaces, and improve education and elderly care services in rural areas, the political advisors noted.

