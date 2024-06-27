Political advisors urged to pool wisdom for innovation-driven development

Xinhua

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at a Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, which he also chairs, in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, has called on relevant political advisors to do more research, deliver more suggestions and build consensus for the country's innovation-driven development and its strength in science and technology.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks at a Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing on Wednesday, which he also chaired.

He urged national political advisors to conduct thorough studies and actively deliver suggestions on creating a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and promoting high-quality development in ethnic minority areas.

Wang called for more suggestions from national political advisors regarding exchanges, cooperation and integrated development across the Taiwan Strait. He asked them to work harder to facilitate the promotion of Chinese culture and the forging of closer bond between compatriots through joint efforts of the two sides of the Strait.

A report on the work of the National Committee of the CPPCC in the first half of the year was deliberated and approved at the meeting. It will be delivered at the eighth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in late July.

