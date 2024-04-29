China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

Xinhua) 15:26, April 29, 2024

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, held its 18th Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing on Monday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Wang stressed the importance of acknowledging the western region's significant role in China's overall reform, development and stability. He urged efforts to conduct in-depth research and active consultation to facilitate the advancement of the western region's large-scale development in the new era.

He also called on political advisors to solidly carry out CPC discipline education and ensure strict Party self-governance within the national political advisory body.

It was decided at the meeting that the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee will convene its seventh session from June 4 to 6.

During the meeting, a document on organizing study and research activities for members of the Chairperson's Council was deliberated and approved.

