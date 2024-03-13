Ceremony to commemorate Sun Yat-sen held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:54, March 13, 2024

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony commemorating renowned Chinese revolutionary and statesman Sun Yat-sen was held Tuesday in Beijing.

The ceremony took place in Zhongshan Park, which was named in honor of Sun. It was held to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the passing away of the statesman, and was attended by personages from various sectors of society in the capital city.

At 10:30 a.m., attendees stood at attention, observed a respectful silence, and bowed three times in front of Sun's statue.

Floral baskets from the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang (RCCK) Central Committee, the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Beijing municipal government, and the Beijing municipal committee of the RCCK were presented to the statue by representatives.

Sun was born in 1866 and passed away in 1925. He is known to the Chinese people as a great pioneer of China's democratic revolution for his leading role in the 1911 Revolution, which ended more than 2,000 years of feudal rule in China.

