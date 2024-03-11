China's top political advisor visits press representatives

Xinhua) 09:35, March 11, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, visits representatives of the press who covered the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. Wang extended his greetings and gratitude to them. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Sunday visited representatives of the press who covered the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, extended his greetings and gratitude to them.

He commended the contribution made by media outlets and people working in the sector to the successfully concluded session.

