2nd plenary meeting of 2nd session of 14th CPPCC National Committee held in Beijing

March 07, 2024

The second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tao Zhi, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

This photo taken on March 7, 2024 shows the Great Hall of the People ahead of the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

