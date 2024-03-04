China's top political advisory body starts annual session

Xinhua) 15:10, March 04, 2024

The opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, opened its annual session on Monday in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, held at the Great Hall of the People.

At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.

The opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

