CPPCC members interviewed ahead of annual session

Xinhua) 14:40, March 04, 2024

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Han Baojiang, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Ye Cong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Guo Ji'an, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Zhang Xingying, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Wu Beili, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)