CPPCC members interviewed ahead of annual session
Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)
Han Baojiang, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Ye Cong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Guo Ji'an, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Zhang Xingying, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Wu Beili, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the opening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
