China's top political advisory body holds news conference ahead of annual session

Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:18, March 04, 2024

Journalists raise hands to ask questions at a news conference of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2024. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

BEIJING -- The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, China's top political advisory body, held a news conference on Sunday, one day ahead of its annual session.

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, briefed the press on the session.

Journalists raise hands to ask questions at a news conference of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2024. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the second session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2024. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, China's top political advisory body, holds a news conference on March 3, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]

A journalist asks a question at a news conference of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]

A journalist asks a question at a news conference of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2024. [Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn]

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, China's top political advisory body, holds a news conference on March 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, China's top political advisory body, holds a news conference on March 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, China's top political advisory body, holds a news conference on March 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, briefs the press on the session on March 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, briefs the press on the session on March 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, China's top political advisory body, holds a news conference on March 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Journalists raise hands to ask questions at a news conference of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, China's top political advisory body, holds a news conference on March 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Journalists work at a news conference of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

A journalist asks a question at a news conference of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

A journalist asks a question at a news conference of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

A journalist asks a question at a news conference of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the second session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the second session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)