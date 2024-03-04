BRI cooperation provides progress and deepens friendships

March 04, 2024

High-quality Belt and Road cooperation has provided great opportunities and made notable progress for partner countries in achieving common development and improving people's wellbeing, Liu Jieyi, spokesman for the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said on Sunday.

As an important platform for building a community with a shared future for mankind, the BRI has been serving as a bridge to achieve mutual benefit, Liu told a news conference.

People in different countries have benefited from Belt and Road cooperation, he said, adding that they have realized that a community with a shared future for mankind is not just a vision, but is bringing tangible results.

In the past decade, China signed over 240 cooperation documents with more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations on BRI construction, which lead to many cooperation projects, making the initiative the largest international cooperation platform, he said.

Liu said that the CPPCC has interacted with over 200 agencies from 50 countries, and has built new connections with 41 foreign think tanks and 12 social groups in the past year to carry out public and people-to-people diplomacy.

The CPPCC will continue to carry out extensive and in-depth foreign exchanges to make more friends so that the world will know both China and the CPPCC better, he added.

