China's top political advisory body to hold annual session from March 4 to 10

Xinhua) 08:16, March 04, 2024

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, will hold its annual session from March 4 to 10 in Beijing, according to a spokesperson.

The second session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC will begin at 3 p.m. on Monday and conclude on the morning of March 10, lasting for a total of six days, said Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the session, during a press conference on Sunday.

Liu stated that all preparations for the session had been completed, and various activities had been arranged. The opening and closing meetings will be observed by foreign diplomatic envoys to China.

GOOD START

Reviewing the CPPCC National Committee's work in 2023, which marked the start of the 14th National Committee's term, Liu highlighted that it had made a good beginning. He emphasized that the CPPCC's work was completed under the overall leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Political advisors over the past year have focused on providing suggestions for Chinese modernization. A total of 94 consultation activities were held throughout the year, covering various topics including the creation of a new development pattern, with 138 research and inspection activities conducted by political advisors, according to Liu.

The CPPCC, as a crucial channel and specialized consultative body for socialist consultative democracy, aims to ensure that the voice and will of the people are integrated into its work of political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs, he said.

Liu added that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the establishment of the CPPCC. He expressed the CPPCC's commitment to improving its ability in terms of political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs.

HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT

Economic issues have been a priority for national political advisors in performing their political consultation duties, according to Liu. The CPPCC National Committee has engaged in consultations and provided advice on various macroeconomic and other important economic issues, with a particular focus on high-quality development.

Recognizing the private sector as a strong driving force for Chinese modernization and an important foundation for high-quality development, the CPPCC National Committee has collaborated with local committees and authorities to address practical challenges faced by private enterprises. Efforts have been made to establish platforms for coordinated development between state-owned and private enterprises, thereby bolstering the expansion of the private sector.

Addressing concerns surrounding employment, political advisors and participating units have conducted thorough investigations and studies on promoting high-quality employment. Proposals have been put forward to facilitate full employment for college graduates and broaden their job-seeking and business-starting channels. In total, 91 proposals were submitted to address practical employment issues.

Over the past year, political advisors have also offered solutions to help deepen the integration and coordinated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, a significant national strategy. This includes accelerating the establishment of a unified market in the area, advancing digitalization in industries, and establishing cross-regional talent sharing mechanisms.

Looking ahead, the CPPCC National Committee will continue to focus on the targets and tasks of Chinese modernization, providing advice on major policies of the CPC Central Committee, significant strategic needs of the country, and major practical development issues.

The spokesperson expressed confidence in China's economy, highlighting its strong resilience, potential, and vitality. With a solid foundation and favorable conditions for high-quality development, the long-term positive trend of the Chinese economy is expected to be reinforced and strengthened.

Regarding foreign affairs, the CPPCC National Committee considers building a community with a shared future for humanity as an important task. Over the past year, the top political advisory body has engaged in exchanges and interactions with over 200 institutions from 50 countries, established connections with 41 foreign think tanks and 12 non-governmental organizations, and formed a China-Africa friendship group under the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

In 2024, the top political advisory body will conduct extensive and in-depth foreign exchanges to contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, the spokesperson said.

