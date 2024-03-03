China's top political advisory body concludes standing committee session

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over and addresses the closing meeting of the fifth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2024. The Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee concluded its fifth session on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), or China's national political advisory body, closed the fifth session of its standing committee Saturday in Beijing.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, hosted the closing meeting and delivered a speech.

Praising the concrete progress the CPPCC National Committee has made over the past year, Wang noted that the year of 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the founding of the CPPCC.

The CPPCC should carry on its fine tradition, stay committed to its political responsibility, actively offer advice and build up consensus for advancing Chinese modernization as well as pool wisdom and strength for fulfilling the national economic and social development goals, Wang said.

He also called for efforts to ensure the upcoming second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee be held successfully.

The meeting reviewed and adopted documents including a draft agenda and the schedule of the annual session, a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

These documents will be submitted to the annual session for review.

