Top political advisory body holds symposium on China's 2023 economic situation

Xinhua) 17:03, January 19, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held a symposium on Friday on analyzing the country's economic situation in 2023.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the meeting and delivered his remarks.

He urged efforts to conduct in-depth research on key tasks outlined in the Central Economic Work Conference to facilitate the implementation of relevant policies.

Political advisors should develop a comprehensive understanding of China's economic development in the long term, help boost confidence in development, and stabilize and improve social expectations, Wang said.

