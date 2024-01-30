China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's national political advisory body, held its 13th Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing on Monday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered remarks.

He called on political advisors to make suggestions on and contribute to advancing high-quality development and serve the central tasks of the Party and the country with high-quality proposals.

Wang also stressed efforts to give further play to the CPPCC's strengths in international exchanges and promote the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity while better presenting Chinese stories to the world.

The meeting adopted a draft work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee among other documents, and it deliberated several reports by the general office of the national committee regarding the work of the CPPCC in 2023.

A decision to expel Wang Xiaojun from the 14th CPPCC National Committee was also adopted at the meeting.

