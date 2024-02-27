China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

Xinhua) 16:49, February 27, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, held its 14th Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered remarks.

Highlighting in-depth consultations revolving around comprehensively deepening reform, Wang called for organizing members of the CPPCC National Committee to carry out solid research to better contribute to Chinese modernization.

The meeting deliberated and passed documents regarding the second session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC, and heard a report on the preparatory work of the upcoming session.

Wang also stressed maintaining the correct political direction, practicing whole-process people's democracy and improving consultations.

