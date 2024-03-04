Home>>
Chinese national political advisors gather in Beijing for annual session
(Xinhua) 09:26, March 04, 2024
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Members from various sectors of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) have registered for the top political advisory body's annual session, scheduled to open on Monday in Beijing.
Preparations for the second session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC have been completed, according to the press center of the session on Sunday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPPCC: China's economy on a solid footing
- China's top political advisory body to hold annual session from March 4 to 10
- China's top political advisory body holds press conference ahead of annual session
- China's top political advisory body concludes standing committee session
- China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.