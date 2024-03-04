CPPCC: China's economy on a solid footing

08:45, March 04, 2024 By Ouyang Shijia ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The Chinese economy has great potential and sound prospects, and its current recovery momentum is poised to continue and further improve, said Liu Jieyi, spokesman for the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Liu told a news conference on Sunday that he held a positive view on China's economic prospects, saying the world's second-largest economy has solid foundations and favorable conditions to promote high-quality development and has bright growth prospects.

"The Chinese economy enjoys strong resilience, tremendous potential and great vitality," he said.

Data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed that traveler numbers as well as tourism-related revenues reached record highs during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday.

According to the ministry, the domestic tourism market saw 474 million trips during the holiday, up 34.3 percent year-on-year and a 19 percent increase compared with the same holiday period in 2019 before the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic tourism-related revenues reached 632.69 billion yuan ($87.93 billion) during the holiday, an increase of 47.3 percent year-on-year and up by 7.7 percent from the same holiday period in 2019.

Liu said the latest data point to strong demand of the public for improving the quality of their lives, adding that the rising consumption reflects tremendous growth potential and serves as a strong driving force boosting China's economic development.

