Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 4

Xinhua) 08:24, March 04, 2024

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Monday.

-- At 3 p.m., the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee will hold its opening meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

-- Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, will deliver a report on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee.

-- The spokesperson for the NPC session will give a press conference at noon.

