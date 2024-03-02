Profile: Visible democracy working for the visually impaired

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Among the nearly 3,000 deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), Wang Yongcheng is the only individual with visual impairment.

However, this physical challenge has not prevented him from "seeing" the "illumination of China's democracy."

While discharging his duty as a national lawmaker at the annual session of the NPC in 2023, Wang, from eastern Fujian Province, submitted multiple suggestions that focus on the employment and education of visually impaired people, as well as the building of an accessible environment.

His suggestions were later handled and responded to by multiple agencies. Unlike the replies provided to other NPC deputies, Wang received Braille versions tailored to accommodate his needs.

As his fingertips swiftly moved across those raised dots, Wang said that he was extremely excited and felt incredibly warm to receive the reply using Braille and raised dots. "It is a real, tangible experience of democracy."

In 1985, at the age of 18, Wang lost his sight in an unfortunate accident. Undeterred, he embarked on a challenging entrepreneurial journey by learning massage skills and conducting non-profit training. Through his efforts, over 6,000 blind individuals have been pulled out of poverty and become self-reliant.

Elected to represent the 85 million individuals with disabilities in China at the country's top legislature, Wang has been dedicated to finding solutions for the pressing issues faced by the disabled community and seeking effective strategies to promote the development of disability-related initiatives.

Last year, his suggestion, which focused on providing large-print textbooks for low-vision students enrolled in regular schools, was embraced and supported by the Ministry of Education. This led to the promotion of large-print textbook publications, starting with the first grade in the autumn of 2023.

Wang said that following the publication of the large-print textbooks, parents of visually impaired students from provinces such as Jiangsu, Jiangxi, and Shandong reached out to express their gratitude.

Wang's proposal on addressing the difficulties in employment faced by blind masseurs and their clinics has also received much attention. In face-to-face discussions with Wang, the National Health Commission, the China Disabled Persons' Federation, and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine pledged to actively facilitate solutions that would enable eligible blind masseurs to secure stable employment in the medical sector.

In response to Wang's advocacy for preferential policies to make public transportation more accessible for severely disabled individuals, China's railway department established special seats, set dedicated ticket quotas, and implemented service reservations specifically catering to disabled passengers.

Wang's suggestions were also incorporated into the country's law on building a barrier-free living environment, which took effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

As a person with disabilities, Wang is uniquely equipped to understand the needs of this group. Through in-depth field surveys, Wang has pulled out all the stops to advocate for and voice the concerns of the community with valuable suggestions.

"As I walk in darkness, I truly understand the value of light; as a blind person, I better understand their aspirations," he said.

For the upcoming annual session of the NPC, Wang plans to submit two suggestions. One focuses on improving the elderly care service system with attention to the special needs of disabled elderly individuals.

The other focuses on promoting the integrated development of disability services across the Taiwan Strait, such as enabling disabled individuals from the Taiwan region to benefit from disability-related welfare policies in Fujian.

"With such a smooth and efficient democratic pathway, what reason do I have not to work day and night, giving it my all?" Wang said.

