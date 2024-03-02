China's top political advisory body holds standing committee session

Xinhua) 10:01, March 02, 2024

The fifth session of the standing committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee is opened in Beijing, capital of China, March 1, 2024. Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended Friday's opening meeting. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, or China's top political advisory body, opened the fifth session of its standing committee on Friday in Beijing to prepare for the upcoming annual session of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended Friday's opening meeting.

A decision on the convening of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, set to start on March 4 in Beijing, was reviewed and adopted at the standing committee session.

The session heard explanations on the drafting of a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, and other reports.

