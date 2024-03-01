All suggestions given to State Council in 2023 addressed: official

Xing Huina, a spokesperson for the Information Office of China's State Council Photo: scio.gov.cn

All the suggestions and proposals given to the State Council during the two sessions last year were handled, Xing Huina, a spokesperson for the Information Office of the State Council, said on Thursday.

Xing said that in 2023, various departments of the State Council handled a total of 7,955 suggestions from National People's Congress (NPC) deputies and 4,525 proposals from members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) during the two sessions, accounting for 95.7 percent and 96.5 percent of the total number of suggestions and proposals, respectively. All of them have been completed on schedule.

The State Council is helping to resolve economic and social development problems by implementing suggestions and proposals in a down-to-earth manner, Xing said.

Various departments have adopted nearly 4,700 proposals and suggestions and issued more than 2,000 relevant policies and measures, which has effectively promoted resolution of issues related to reform and development and the people's urgent needs and concerns, Xing added.

The spokesperson also noted that the authorities have intensified efforts to effectively settle challenges emerging from reform and development and helped to solve a series of problems affecting people.

The second session of the 14th NPC and the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee will open on March 5 and 4, respectively, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Handling the suggestions and proposals is an important part of implementing the whole process of people's democracy, said Wang Gang, the vice minister of the Ministry of Transport .

Xin Guobin, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), said that the ministry received 1,888 suggestions and proposals in 2023, among which 290 were adopted, and the MIIT launched around 96 policies. This has assisted with tasks such as research into technical equipment and the development of specialized and new small and medium-sized enterprises.

