China's priorities remain modernization and development

China has set an example of development and become a role model for the rest of the world. Its peaceful development has been based on its own resources and indigenous policies. The Chinese people are hardworking and industrious. State policies have enabled and encouraged common citizens to tap into their full potential to develop the country. The development over the last four decades has been miraculous and unmatched in the history of humankind. China has shown progress in all fields of life, including education, science and technology, agriculture, industry, the economy, people's living standards, and societal happiness.

The two sessions, China's annual legislative and political consultative gatherings, are fast approaching. With the events set to take place in March 2024, it's appropriate to highlight some key priorities for consideration and deliberations during the two sessions.

One of the top agenda items is expected to be the advancement of Chinese modernization. China's path to modernization is characterized by socialist principles led by the Communist Party of China (CPC). It encompasses both common features of modernization seen in various countries and unique Chinese characteristics based on its own national conditions.

Chinese modernization is one of a huge population, of common prosperity for all, of material and cultural-ethical advancement, of harmony between humanity and nature, and of peaceful development.

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, especially since the initiation of reform and opening-up in 1978, and with innovative breakthroughs in theory and practice since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, the Party has successfully promoted and expanded the Chinese path to modernization.

Leading the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization has been designated as the central task of the Party on the new journey of the new era at the 20th CPC National Congress. This central task has been included in the revised Party Constitution.

China is a brave, resilient, and wise nation that can thrive under any circumstance. It is strongly believed that China will continue its development momentum in the future. The upcoming two sessions present an opportunity to form a robust policy framework to continue a sustainable pace of development. China has developed the capacity to resist any challenge and will continue on the peaceful path of modernization and development while contributing to global development, peace, and security.

Zamir Ahmed Awan is the founding chair of the Global Silk Route Research Alliance, an Islamabad-based think tank. He can be reached at [email protected].

