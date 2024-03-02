Home>>
Things you need to know about China's 'two sessions'
(People's Daily App) 15:35, March 02, 2024
China's "two sessions" are approaching. They refer to the annual sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). Do you know the differences between them? Check it out.
(Produced by Lin Rui, Lou Qingqing and Zhang Jian; Interns Li Huaying, Yi Mingrui and Ma Xuewei contributed to this video)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Political advisors propose measures to enhance workers' rights protection, ‘invisible overtime’ highlighted
- Proposed agenda unveiled for annual session of China's top political advisory body
- CPC leadership discusses draft government work report
- How China’s “elderly volunteers” seek meaningful lives and open up new prospects for greying society
- How China's rest stations for outdoor workers create prospects for "new employment forms"
- China's top political advisory body holds standing committee session
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.