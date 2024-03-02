Things you need to know about China's 'two sessions'

(People's Daily App) 15:35, March 02, 2024

China's "two sessions" are approaching. They refer to the annual sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). Do you know the differences between them? Check it out.

(Produced by Lin Rui, Lou Qingqing and Zhang Jian; Interns Li Huaying, Yi Mingrui and Ma Xuewei contributed to this video)

